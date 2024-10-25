Greek ferry crews call off strike early ahead of three-day holiday weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Greek ferry crews have curtailed a four-day strike by several hours, announcing Friday they would go back on the job in the early afternoon instead of at midnight. The strike had threatened to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Greeks heading to islands for a long weekend ahead of a national holiday on Monday.

The Greek seamen’s union said their strike that had left ferries tied up in port since Tuesday would end by 2 p.m. Friday, saying they had won some concessions from the government, including increased fines for violations of working conditions and better unemployment benefits for out-of-work seamen. The union said it would continue to pursue all of its demands, which originally included a 12% pay rise.

Labor unions are pressing for the restoration of rights that were significantly rolled back during successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018. The austerity measures implemented as a condition for the rescue loans included severe cuts to public spending, tax increases and labor reforms that resulted in a weakening of collective bargaining rules.

School teachers also held a strike earlier this week, seeking salary increases and more permanent positions for temporary staff, among other demands.