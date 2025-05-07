Member of beloved grizzly bear family hit and killed in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 5-year-old bear that was a member of a well-known and beloved grizzly family in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park died after it was hit by a vehicle, the same fate that befell his mother late last year, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

Park rangers found the body of the male bear, known as Grizzly No. 1058, about 125 yards (114 meters) from Highway 26 near the Buffalo Fork River on Tuesday. The bear was one of four cubs that emerged in May 2020 with their mother, Grizzly No. 399, who was often called the world's most famous grizzly bear.

Grizzly No. 399, who was beloved for decades by countless tourists, biologists and professional wildlife photographers, was hit and killed by a vehicle in October on a highway south of Jackson, Wyoming. Park officials used wildlife tags to confirm the relationship between the two bears.

Grizzly No. 1058 had been seen occasionally in the park since he was weened in 2022, but no sightings of him had been reported this spring. After he was hit by the vehicle, he made his way to a patch of willows, where he died.

Park officials said Tuesday he may have been dead for several days before his body was found.

At 28 years old, No. 399 was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly in the Yellowstone ecosystem. Each spring, wildlife enthusiasts eagerly awaited her emergence from her den to see how many cubs she had birthed over the winter — then quickly shared the news online. The bear had 18 known cubs in eight litters over the years, including the litter of four in 2020. She stood around 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall and weighed about 400 pounds (180 kilograms).

Named for the identity tag attached to her ear by researchers, the grizzly was often seen near roads in Grand Teton, drawing crowds and creating traffic jams.

The driver who struck and killed No. 399 was not speeding, and the bear’s death was ruled an accident. Park officials have not released any additional details about the crash that killed No. 1058.