UK rapper Giggs takes center stage as NFL spices up international games with halftime shows

The NFL has been spicing up its international games with halftime performers, a bit like mini-Super Bowls.

British rapper Giggs is the scheduled to perform Sunday at halftime of the game between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It’s a huge moment to be a part of the London Games," Giggs said. "I’ve been on a journey with my music, and to get to share that with my city and the NFL fans is something I’m really proud of.”

The south London native's 2007 single “Talkin’ da Hardest” remains a popular anthem among his fans. Cleveland Browns players unfamiliar with the song liked what they heard when it was played last week.

Giggs has done collaborations with artists including Drake, 21 Savage, Ed Sheeran and Dave.

Last week, British singer Raye performed a halftime show at Tottenham with a nearly seven-minute set that included her hit “Where is My Husband!” The Minnesota Vikings beat Cleveland 21-17 in the game.

British singer-songwriter Myles Smith was chosen to headline the halftime show at the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Ireland. At Croke Park, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Vikings 24-21 two weeks ago.

Last month, Grammy award-winning Karol G performed in São Paulo, Brazil when the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 at Corinthians Arena.

Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL has been on an aggressive international growth pattern, so expect more to come.

"Bringing the best in sports and entertainment is what the international games are all about,” said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation and entertainment at the NFL.

