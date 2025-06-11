Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EU and UK reach accord on cross-border trade and travel in Gibraltar

The European Union and the U.K. have reached an agreement to ease cross-border trade and travel in Gibraltar after years of post-Brexit wrangling over the contested territory, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said Wednesday

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 June 2025 11:08 EDT

In a post on social media, Šefčovič praised the deal as “a truly historic milestone: an EU-UK political agreement on the future relationship concerning Gibraltar. This benefits everyone and reinforces a new chapter in the relationship.”

Britain left the European Union in 2020 with the relationship between Gibraltar and the bloc unresolved. Talks on a deal to ensure people and goods can keep flowing over the Gibraltar-Spain border previously had made only halting progress.

In Britain’s 2016 Brexit referendum, 96% of voters in Gibraltar supported remaining in the EU. The tiny territory on Spain’s southern tip depends greatly on access to the EU market for its 34,000 inhabitants.

