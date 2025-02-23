The Latest: Polls open in Germany in crucial general election
German voters are heading to the polls for a national election
German voters are heading to the polls Sunday for a national election. The race pits the incumbent chancellor against the opposition leader, the vice chancellor and — for the first time — a leader of a far-right party.
Germany’s electoral system rarely gives any party an absolute majority and opinion polls suggest that no party is anywhere near one this time. Two or more parties will most likely form a coalition in the coming weeks.
Sunday’s election comes as Germany, and the rest of Europe, grapples with the new Trump administration, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.
Here’s the latest:
Who can vote?
German citizens aged 18 and up can vote. At least 59.2 million people in the nation of 84 million are eligible, about 2.3 million of them for the first time. Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
The candidates for chancellor
Four candidates are bidding to be Germany’s next leader in Sunday’s election.
The candidates are incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Vice Chancellor and environmentalist Greens candidate Robert Habeck and co-leader of the AfD AfD Alice Weidel.
Polls have opened across Germany
Polls are now open across Germany in an election that could shape Europe’s response to the new Trump administration, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.
Why is Germany holding an election?
The election comes seven months ahead of schedule following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition in early November.
It’s only the fourth time the Bundestag has been dissolved ahead of schedule following a confidence vote under Germany’s post-World War II constitution.