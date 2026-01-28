Germany trims this year's growth forecast to 1% as its economy is slow to gather pace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The German government on Wednesday trimmed its 2026 forecast for the country's economy, Europe's biggest, as growth picks up more slowly than previously hoped.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government now expects gross domestic product to expand by about 1% this year and 1.3% in 2027, Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said. In October, it had predicted growth of 1.3% and 1.4% respectively.

The economy returned to modest growth of 0.2% last year after shrinking for two years in a row, according to preliminary official figures released two weeks ago.

Merz's governing coalition took office in May, with revitalizing the economy as one of its priorities. It launched a program to encourage investment, set up a 500 billion-euro ($596 billion) fund to pour money into Germany’s creaking infrastructure over the next 12 years and cleared the way for increased defense spending. It is moving to subsidize energy prices for heavy industry, cut red tape and speed up the country’s lagging digitization.

“The background to the somewhat cautious estimate is the fact that the expected impetus from the financial and economic policy measures wasn't realized quite as quickly and to the extent that we assumed,” Reiche told reporters. But she said data now points to a “clear recovery.”

Germany for years expanded exports and dominated world trade in engineered products like industrial machinery and luxury cars. But it has suffered from increasing competition from Chinese companies, higher energy costs following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and many other factors that have increased risks, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade threats.