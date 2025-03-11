Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
A tanker and a tram have collided at a crossing in Germany, killing 1 person

One person has been killed and several injured when a tanker collided with a tram at a crossing in southwestern Germany and both vehicles caught fire

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 11 March 2025 12:44 EDT
Germany Tanker Collision
Germany Tanker Collision (Rene Priebe/AP)

A tanker collided with a tram at a crossing in southwestern Germany on Tuesday and both vehicles caught fire, leaving one person dead and several injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred early Tuesday afternoon in Zeutern, part of the Ubstadt-Weiher municipality north of the city of Karlsruhe. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the accident.

The truck was loaded with heading oil. Both it and the tram caught fire, though firefighters were able to put out the blaze. The tram had seven passengers on board.

Police and the fire service said one person was dead, without giving details, German news agency dpa reported. There were several injuries.

