Germany calls a Russian oil tanker adrift in the Baltic Sea a threat to security
An oil tanker believed to be part of Russia’s efforts to evade international sanctions went adrift and had to be towed ashore by a German tugboat
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An oil tanker believed to be part of Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions went adrift and had to be towed by a German tugboat Friday in what Germany's foreign minister called a danger to security and tourism in the Baltic Sea.
The Panamanian-flagged Eventin was believed to be carrying 99,000 tons of oil from Russia en route to Egypt when it went adrift for several hours north of the German island of Rügen. The Bremen Fighter tugboat was deployed to pull the ship into a harbor, and there was no immediate danger to the environment, the German news agency dpa said.
Greenpeace says that Eventin belongs to a so-called Russian shadow fleet, which is made up of hundreds of aging tankers that are dodging sanctions in order to keep oil revenue flowing into the Russian state budget. The sanctions were imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the incident shows that Russia is endangering European security “not only with its war of aggression on Ukraine” but with sabotage and disinformation “and even with dilapidated oil tankers.”
She said that Russia was not only circumventing sanctions “with the nefarious use of a fleet of rusty tankers,” but also endangering tourism in the Baltic Sea.