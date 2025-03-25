Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Depardieu expected to testify on Day 2 of French actor’s trial for alleged sexual assault

Gerard Depardieu is expected to start testifying on the second day of the French actor’s trial for alleged sexual assault

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 March 2025 05:37 EDT

Gerard Depardieu was expected to start testifying Tuesday on the second day of the French actor’s trial for alleged sexual assault.

Depardieu, 76, is accused of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”).

The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($81,000) if convicted. He denies any wrongdoing.

Depardieu was in attendance again Tuesday in the Paris court for the trial’s second day. The proceedings started with the chief judge reading out a report that summarized the police investigation.

Because of Depardieu’s fame and impact on the French movie industry, his trial is seen as an important test of French willingness to confront sexual violence and hold influential men accountable.

