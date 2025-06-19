Swiss cut key interest rate by a quarter percentage point, putting its target now at 0%

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Switzerland's central bank said Thursday it has reduced its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, adding that inflationary pressures have eased.

The Swiss National Bank says its policy rate would drop to zero from 0.25%, after noting that nearly flat inflation nosed into negative territory in May compared to February.

Many Western economic powers have been grappling with monetary policy at a time when prices have fallen in many places but political instability — particularly when it comes to conflicts in the oil-rich Middle East — and U.S. tariffs have unsettled financial markets in recent months.

The SNB attributed the drop in inflation in Switzerland primarily to declining prices in the tourism and oil sectors. It's now projecting annual inflation at 0.2% this year, before edging up to a half-point next year and 0.7% in 2027, based on the scenario that its target interest rate will remain at zero over that span.

“In its baseline scenario, the SNB anticipates that growth in the global economy will weaken over the coming quarters,” it said in a statement. “Inflation in the U.S. is likely to rise over the coming quarters. In Europe, by contrast, a further decrease in inflationary pressure is to be expected.”

Switzerland enjoyed “strong” economic growth in the first quarter, the bank said, largely because exports to the United States were brought forward as companies sought to anticipate future U.S. tariffs that could raise price of foreign goods for American consumers.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key rate unchanged Wednesday as it waits for additional information on how tariffs and other potential disruptions will affect the economy this year. U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed the Fed to lower interest rates, hoping it will boost the U.S. economy.