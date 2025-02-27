Gene Hackman was one of the 20th century's greatest actors. Here's a list of his notable films
Gene Hackman, the two-time Oscar-winning actor, has been found dead in his New Mexico home.
Authorities have opened an investigation into how Hackman, his wife and their dog died, though have said no foul play is suspected.
One of the 20th century's greatest actors, Hackman's career spanned more than 40 years and a variety of roles, from tough-guy parts to comedic turns, playing heroes, villains and one iconic sports coach in ways that captivated audiences.
Here's a list of notable Hackman films:
1961 — "Mad Dog Coll" (debut)
1964 — "Lilith"
1966 — "Hawaii"
1967 —"Bonnie and Clyde" (Academy Award nomination, supporting actor)
1969 — "The Gypsy Moths," "Downhill Racer," "I Never Sang for My Father" (Academy nomination, supporting actor)
1971 — "The French Connection" (as "Popeye" Doyle, best actor Academy Award win)
1972 — "Prime Cut," "Cisco Pike," "The Poseidon Adventure"
1974 — "The Conversation," "Young Frankenstein" (cameo)
1975 — "The French Connection II," "Lucky Lady"
1978 — "Superman" (as Lex Luthor)
1980 — "Superman II"
1981 — "Reds"
1983 — "Superman III"
1986 — "Hoosiers"
1987 — "No Way Out," "Superman IV"
1988 — "Mississippi Burning" (best actor Academy Award nomination)
1992 — "Unforgiven" (Academy Award win for supporting actor)
1993 — "The Firm"
1995 — "Crimson Tide," "Get Shorty"
1996 — "The Birdcage," "The Chamber," "Extreme Measures"
1997 — "Absolute Power"
1998 — "Twilight," "Enemy of the State"
2000 — "Under Suspicion," "The Replacements"
2001 — "The Mexican," "Heist," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Behind Enemy Lines"
2003 — “Runaway Jury”
2004 — “Welcome to Mooseport”