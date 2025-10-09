UN is ready to surge aid into Gaza and waiting for green light from Israel after deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Nations said Thursday that 170,000 metric tons of food, medicine and other humanitarian aid is ready to enter Gaza and that it is seeking a green light from Israel to massively increase help for more than 2 million Palestinians following a deal to pause the war.

In the last several months, the U.N. and its humanitarian partners have only been able to deliver 20% of the aid needed to address the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said. Following the announcement Wednesday of a ceasefire deal, he said all entry points to Gaza must be opened to deliver aid at “a much, much greater scale.”

“Given the level of needs, the level of starvation, the level of misery and despair, will require a massive collective effort, and that’s what we’re mobilized for,” Fletcher said. “We are absolutely ready to roll and deliver at scale.”

The deal announced Wednesday by President Donald Trump marks the first time in months that U.N. officials have been hopeful about their ability to scale up deliveries after two years of war, expanding Israeli offensives and restrictions on humanitarian aid have triggered a hunger crisis, including famine in parts of the territory.

The conflict sparked by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people has devastated Gaza, left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, sparked other conflicts in the region and isolated Israel on the world stage, including at the U.N.

UN hopes to bring more aid to Gaza soon

Speaking to U.N. reporters virtually from Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, he said the U.N. has been “asking, demanding, imploring for the access, which we hope that in the coming days we will now have."

Israel accused Hamas of siphoning off aid — without providing evidence of widespread diversion — and blamed U.N. agencies for failing to deliver food it has allowed into Gaza. It replaced the U.N. aid operation in Gaza in May with an Israeli- and U.S.-backed contractor, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, as the primary food supplier.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that he was not aware of any role for GHF during the ceasefire.

Fletcher said the U.N. is being guided by the 20-point ceasefire plan put forward by the United States, which stresses “the importance of the U.N. role at the heart of the humanitarian response.”

These are the UN's priorities during the ceasefire

In the first 60 days of the ceasefire, Fletcher said, the U.N. would aim to increase the number of trucks with aid entering Gaza to between 500 and 600 daily as well as scale up food deliveries to 2.1 million people and 500,000 who need nutritional supplements.

“Famine must be reversed in areas where it has taken hold and prevented in others,” he said, adding that special rations for those facing acute hunger would be distributed, and bakeries and community kitchens would be supported.

Fletcher said the U.N. aims to deliver medicine and supplies to restore Gaza’s decimated health system; to scale up emergency and primary health care, including mental health and rehabilitation services; to support medical referrals and medical evacuations; and to deploy more emergency teams.

The U.N. also aims to restore Gaza’s water grid and improve sanitation by installing latrines in households, repairing sewage leaks and pumping stations, and moving solid waste from residential areas, he said.

Ahead of winter and with most housing destroyed, Fletcher said, the United Nations also is planning to bring in thousands of tents every week in addition to heavy-duty waterproof tarpaulins.

As for education, he said, the U.N. plans to reopen temporary learning spaces for 700,000 school-age children and "provide them with learning materials and school supplies.”

Fletcher said the U.N. can deliver this plan as it has done before, but it needs to ensure protection for civilians, especially women and girls who have been victims of sexual violence, and to identify where unexploded ordnance is to reduce the risk of deaths and injuries.

It also needs Israel to allow the entry of the U.N.’s partners from humanitarian and other organizations, and it needs money — lots of it.

Fletcher warned that the 170,000 tons of aid ready to enter Gaza is just the tip of the iceberg for what is needed, and he called on developed countries to scale up contributions to the aid effort.

“Every government, every state, every individual who has been watching this crisis unfold and wondering, ‘What can we do? If only there is something we can do.’ Now is the time to make that generosity count,” he said.