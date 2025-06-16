Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

38 Palestinians killed in new shootings near food distribution centers, medics say

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 38 Palestinians have been killed in new shootings in areas of food distribution centers in the south of the territory

Via AP news wire
Monday 16 June 2025 07:29 EDT
Israel Palestinians
Israel Palestinians (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 38 Palestinians have been killed in new shootings in areas of food distribution centers in the south of the territory.

The toll Monday was the deadliest yet in the near-daily shootings that have taken place as thousands of Palestinians move through Israeli military-controlled areas to reach the food centers. Witnesses say Israeli troops open fire in an attempt to control the crowds.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military on Monday’s deaths. It has said in previous instances that troops fired warning shots at what it calls suspects approaching their positions.

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

