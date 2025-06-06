Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip struggle to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Via AP news wire
Friday 06 June 2025 04:55 EDT

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are struggling to celebrate one of the most important Islamic holidays.

To mark Eid al-Adha — Arabic for the Festival of Sacrifice — Muslims traditionally slaughter a sheep or cow and give away part of the meat to the poor as an act of charity. Then they have a big family meal with sweets.

But no fresh meat has entered the Gaza Strip for three months, and nearly all the territory’s homegrown sheep, cattle and goats are dead after 20 months of Israeli bombardment and ground offensives.

