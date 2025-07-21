Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Gaza's deadliest day for Palestinians looking for food after more than 80 are killed

Jehad Alshrafi
Sunday 20 July 2025 23:57 EDT

Gaza saw its deadliest day yet for aid-seekers in over 21 months of war as more than 80 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach food Sunday, the territory’s Health Ministry said.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

