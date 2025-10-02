Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show widespread protests after Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound flotilla

The Associated Press
Thursday 02 October 2025 13:17 EDT

Supporters of the Global Sumud Flotilla took to the streets in several major cities — including in Rome, Istanbul, Athens and Buenos Aires — following news that Israeli forces had intercepted an international flotilla carrying activists seeking to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

