Photos by journalist Mariam Dagga

Mariam Dagga
Monday 25 August 2025 08:04 EDT

Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza killed 19 people on Monday, including four journalists, according to health officials. Among the victims was Mariam Dagga, a freelance visual journalist for The Associated Press.

The Israeli military said its troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and that it would conduct an investigation into the incident.

