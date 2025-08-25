Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 8, health ministry says

An Israeli airstrike hit the fourth floor of southern Gaza’s main hospital on Monday, killing at least eight people, Gaza’s health ministry said

Via AP news wire
Monday 25 August 2025 04:02 EDT

An Israeli airstrike hit the fourth floor of southern Gaza’s main hospital Monday, killing at least eight people, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The ministry said the victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike — one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived.

Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

