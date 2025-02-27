How many hostages are left in Gaza?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas handed over the remains of another four hostages early Thursday and Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It was the last exchange planned under the first phase of the ceasefire, which is set to end this weekend, and Israel and Hamas have yet to negotiate the next. The war could resume with dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.

In all, 33 Israelis were freed during this stage — including eight who were killed in captivity or during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Five Thai hostages were freed separately.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people in the Oct. 7 attack and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians. More than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed in the ensuing conflict, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees during the first phase of the ceasefire in exchange for the hostages.

Here are details on the hostages:

Total captured on Oct. 7, 2023: 251

Hostages taken before the Oct. 7 attack: 2 who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of 2 soldiers killed in the 2014 war.

Hostages released in exchanges or other deals: 147, of whom 8 were dead

Hostages still in captivity(asterisk): 59, of whom Israel has declared 32 to be dead.

Bodies of hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 41

Hostages rescued alive: 8

(asterisk)Hostages still in captivity include:

— 13 soldiers, of whom Israel has declared 9 to be dead

— 5 non-Israelis ( 3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian), of whom 2 (1 Thai and 1 Nepalese) are believed to still be alive

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war