Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight kill dozens

Ariel Schalit,Jehad Alshrafi,Abdel Kareem Hana
Sunday 18 May 2025 23:27 EDT

Israel says it has launched “extensive” new ground operations in Gaza.

Hospitals and medics say airstrikes in Israel’s new offensive killed at least 103 people overnight and into Sunday. They say dozens of children are among the dead.

The strikes also forced northern Gaza’s main hospital to close. Israel says it is pressuring Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire that would free Israeli hostages held in Gaza. But it wouldn’t necessarily end the 19-month war.

Hamas says it wants a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and a pathway to ending the war as part of any deal.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in