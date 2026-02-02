Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt reopens for limited traffic, officials say
Egyptian and Israeli security officials say Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt has reopened for limited traffic, a key step as the ceasefire moves ahead.
The Egyptian official said 50 Palestinians would cross in each direction in the first day of the crossing’s operation. The official, involved in talks related the implementation of ceasefire deal, spoke to AP anonymously to discuss confidential information.
State-run Egyptian media also confirmed the opening.
