Palestinian hospitals: Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 25 as more bodies recovered
Hospital officials in Gaza said on Friday that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the central parts of the territory the day before has risen from 16 to 25 as more bodies have been recovered.
The Palestinians killed in the series of strikes on central Gaza include 5 children and 7 women, the officials said.
The Israeli military did not comment on the specific strikes but said it had killed armed militants in central Gaza on Thursday.