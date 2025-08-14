Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

California moving forward with partisan redistricting effort to counter Texas' move

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a special election on November 4 to introduce new U.S. House maps

By Michael R. Blood,Trn Nguyn
Thursday 14 August 2025 14:47 EDT
Election 2026 Redistricting California
Election 2026 Redistricting California (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a Nov. 4 special election on new U.S. House maps designed to win more Democratic seats.

His move is in response to Republican efforts to pick up five seats in Texas. Newsom released a campaign ad on social media Thursday as Democrats kicked off a press conference.

State lawmakers technically need to declare the special election and they plan to do so next week.

Democrats have not yet released their draft maps, but they aim to pick up five more seats.

The maps need voter approval. That’s because voters previously granted the power to draw maps to an independent commission instead of lawmakers.

