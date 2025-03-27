GameStop slumps as its plan to sell debt to fund bitcoin purchases raises some questions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GameStop shares sunk Thursday after its plan to sell debt in an effort to fund purchases of bitcoin raised some questions on Wall Street.

The video game retailer announced a private offering of $1.3 billion in debt. The company said earlier this week that it plans to purchase bitcoin as a reserve asset. It will use proceeds from this debt offering to buy the cryptocurrency.

The stock slumped 23%,.3 marking a sharp reversal from Tuesday's 11.7% gain. Trading in GameStop's stock, which is often included with other so-called “meme” stocks, can be volatile.

The debt offering comes at a big premium to the company's value. It could also leave out a large portion of GameStop's investors who wouldn't qualify for the offering under certain investor requirements, according to a note from Wedbush led by analyst Michael Pachter.

“We find it hard to understand why any investor would be pay more than two times cash value for the potential for GameStop to convert that cash into Bitcoin, particularly since the same investors can invest in Bitcoin or a Bitcoin ETF themselves,” he said in the note.

The company has around $4.8 billion in cash and the conversion will bring its cash to $6.1 billion, he said. The stock is currently valued at about $12.7 billion.

GameStop shares are down substantially from last May when influential investor Keith Gill, popularly known as “Roaring Kitty,′ appeared online for the first time in three years to declare his support for GameStop.

Gill helped ignite a “meme" stock craze in early 2021, when GameStop’s stock price soared above $120.

“Despite a complete lack of articulated strategy, GameStop has consistently been able to capitalize on the existence of a ‘greater fool’ willing to pay more than twice its asset value for its shares, and so far, they’ve been right,” Pachter said.

Even given their reservations about the note offering and bitcoin strategy, Wedbush analysts said in a separate note that they were “impressed” by GameStop's ability to generate an operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 and “are more confident than we have been in the past that GameStop can achieve breakeven results for the foreseeable future.”