Springer's homer sends Blue Jays into World Series with 4-3 win over Mariners in Game 7 of ALCS
George Springer put Toronto ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1993 by beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.
It was the first go-ahead homer in Game 7 history when a team trailed by multiple runs in the seventh inning or later.
The Blue Jays will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday night when the World Series comes to Canada for the third time. The defending champion Dodgers swept Milwaukee in the NLCS.
