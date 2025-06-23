Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffers lower right leg injury in Game 7 of NBA Finals

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who was playing with a strained right calf, went down with a lower right leg injury in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately began punching the court in frustration

Tim Reynolds
Sunday 22 June 2025 20:35 EDT

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who was playing with a strained right calf, went down with a lower right leg injury in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night and immediately began punching the court in frustration.

Haliburton put no weight on the leg as was taken to the Pacers’ locker room for evaluation. Virtually the entire Indiana playing, coaching and medical staff surrounded him on the court once he got hurt.

There was no immediate word from the Pacers on the severity of the non-contact injury.

Haliburton had nine points, all on 3-pointers, when he got hurt with 4:55 left in the quarter.

