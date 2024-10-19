Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



G7 ministers are arriving in Naples for a defence summit today (19 October), amid rising global tensions.

Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto claims to have initiated the summit, and it’s the first of its kind.

“I found it surreal that the seven largest economies in the world have met to talk about all the issues, from tourism, to culture, to energy... and they didn’t find themselves talking together about defense in a historic moment like the one we’re experiencing,” Crosetto said of the annual G7 summit which took place in June.

Italy has 1,000 troops currently placed around Lebanon as part of a UNIFIL peacekeeping force.

Conversations of the day are thought to be centred around escalations in the Middle East, particularly Israel and Hamas, just days after their leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed.

Leaders will also focus on Ukraine, who is coming up to its third anniversary since Russia invaded.