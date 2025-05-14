AP PHOTOS: Funeral of José Mujica, Uruguay’s iconic former president

Mourners wept, raised their arms and marched behind the flag-draped casket of former President José Mujica on Wednesday as thousands bid a poignant farewell to the iconic leader in the Uruguayan capital.
Mujica, a guerrilla-turned-president who was a champion of the Latin American left, died on Tuesday.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in