Outgoing Japanese leader Kishida will visit South Korea for a summit on improving ties

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is going to South Korea to improve the two country's relations

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 03 September 2024 04:18
South Korea Japan
South Korea Japan

Japan's prime minister will arrive Friday in South Korea for what will likely be the last summit between the two leaders, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said Tuesday.

It said outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s two-day visit was arranged after he “actively expressed hope” to end his term on a high note in bilateral relations. In what would be their 12th summit talks, the leaders will discuss further developing two-way ties and strengthening the countries’ cooperation in regional and global issues, the office said.

A series of local election losses earlier in the year sparked calls for change within Japan's governing party, which was also dealing with a fundraising scandal. Kishida announced in August that he’ll step down after the Liberal Democratic Party picks a new leader on Sept. 27.

“Prime Minister Kishida is expected to continue to provide constructive advice to his successor on foreign policies and the future development of South Korea-Japan relations based on his experience,” Yoon's office said in a statement.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has focused on resolving historical disputes with Japan as part of broader efforts to beef up South Korea’s military alliance with the United States. The countries have strengthened their military and diplomatic cooperation in the face of North Korean nuclear threats.

