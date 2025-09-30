FTC sues Zillow and Redfin over deal it accuses of supressing competition in rental ads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing Zillow and Redfin, accusing the real estate companies of entering what the regulator says is an illegal deal to suppress competition in online rental advertising.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the FTC alleges that this agreement started in February — when Zillow paid Redfin $100 million. In exchange for that and other compensation, the commission said, Redfin agreed to end contracts with advertising partners, stop competing ads for multifamily properties for up to nine years and serve as a syndicator of Zillow listings on its own sites.

Redfin also fired hundreds of employees shortly after the announcement of this plan, Tuesday's complaint notes, alleging that the company also helped Zillow hire “its pick” of these workers.

“Zillow paid millions of dollars to eliminate Redfin as an independent competitor in an already concentrated advertising market — one that’s critical for renters, property managers, and the health of the overall U.S. housing market," Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement Tuesday.

Guarnera added that Zillow and Redfin's actions were a violation of federal antitrust laws. The Commission argues that the companies' “unlawful scheme” maybe reduce incentives for further competition, and could lead to higher prices and fewer choices for multifamily rental advertising customers.

In a statement, a Zillow spokesperson maintained that its “listing syndication with Redfin benefits both renters and property managers” — adding that it had “expanded renters’ access to multifamily listings.” The Seattle-based company said the agreement was “pro-competitive and pro-consumer.”

A spokesperson for Redfin, which was acquired by Detroit-based mortgage giant Rocket Companies earlier this year, added that the company “strongly disagrees with the FTC’s allegations” and was confident about prevailing in court. Redfin reiterated the Zillow partnership had given its users access to more rental listings and advertising customers access to more renters — noting that by the end of 2024, the company had determined that its own number of advertising customers “couldn’t justify the cost of maintaining our rentals sales force.”

The FTC still maintains that the agreement isn't the partnership Redfin and Zillow say it is. The Commission, which authorized filing Tuesday's complaint in a 3-0 vote, is seeking to get the companies to end this deal, in addition to other relief from the court — such as potential divestiture of assets or business reconstruction “to restore the competition.”