German leader Merz says his government has a 'stable foundation' despite a dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that his coalition has a “stable foundation” and has achieved a lot in its first 10 weeks, but acknowledged that “occasional setbacks” are a risk in government as his administration struggles with its first major dispute.

Merz took office on May 6, leading a coalition of his conservative Union bloc with the center-left Social Democrats that has a relatively thin parliamentary majority. He vowed to strengthen Europe's biggest economy after years of stagnation, enable Germany to build Europe's strongest conventional army and keep the U.S. on board with aid to Ukraine.

The government has launched a program to encourage investment, set in motion plans to raise defense spending and implemented a tougher approach to migration. Merz has taken a prominent role in diplomacy on Ukraine and other issues.

Merz said at the German leader's annual summer news conference that he is “very satisfied with what we have achieved in the first 10 weeks.”

Merz set out to avoid the infighting that plagued ex-Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition, which collapsed in November. However, the new government's record has been overshadowed over the past week by parliament's failure to elect three new justices for Germany's highest court.

Nominations have in the past mostly been approved uneventfully. But planned votes last Friday were scrapped at the last minute after some lawmakers in Merz's bloc balked at a candidate put forward by the Social Democrats.

Opponents of the nominee, law professor Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf, have cited her perceived liberal views on issues such as abortion. Leading Social Democrats have been irked by the conservatives' failure to follow through on an agreement on the new justices and have stood by their candidate.

Merz has downplayed the argument and insisted Friday that “there is no time pressure" to rush to a solution. And he rejected a suggestion that his coalition is on wobbly ground, with the court nominee flap following its bumpy start when lawmakers needed an unprecedented two rounds of voting to elect Merz as chancellor in May.

“This government stands on a stable foundation, on a stable majority in the German parliament,” Merz said. “But you see from these two votes that we are living in very uncertain times, also regarding supposed certainties in the German parliament.”

He said that “we know what job we have, and high points and successes are part of that as well as occasional setbacks.”

Recent polls have suggested that Merz's coalition has work to do to convince voters. Ratings for the Union and Social Democrats haven't picked up from their lackluster showing in Germany's February election. Surveys show the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany solidifying its strong second place.