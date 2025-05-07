Friedrich Merz to visit Warsaw and Paris in first trip as German chancellor to stress European unity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friedrich Merz made his world-affairs debut Wednesday as Germany’s new chancellor, with plans to immediately team up with allies France and Poland to present a united European front on support for Ukraine and against U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The new pairing of Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron — both firm believers in the European Union — could help stiffen resistance from the 27-nation bloc against pressure from Trump and against Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

With the EU’s largest economies and populations, the tandem of Germany and France has long underpinned the 27-nation bloc, but lost some of its vigor in recent months as leaders in both countries wrestled with domestic issues.

Merz and Macron are hoping to give the relationship fresh impetus at a crucial time, with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin both exerting pressure on the EU, forcing it to rethink its own security.

Merz's trips come the day after his historic defeat in the first round of voting in the German parliament. No other postwar candidate for German chancellor has failed to win on the first ballot. He won in the second round.

Traditionally, newly elected German chancellors make a point of visiting their big neighbors in the west and east on the first day in office to stress European unity. The stops in Paris and Warsaw are happening on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender in World War II.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said this week that Merz and Macron want their meeting to refire what he described as “the French-German motor.”

The French minister said that he expects the relationship between Paris and Berlin will be simpler under Merz than it was under his predecessor. In particular, France is looking for German backing for increased EU defense spending in the face of the perceived threat to European security by Russia and concerns that Trump is pivoting away from its post-World War II trans-Atlantic relationship with Europe to focus resources on countering China.

Merz is expected to hold news conferences on Wednesday with Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer have separately hosted summits of European leaders to discuss Ukraine and European security in the wake of Trump's moves to cut out the continent on Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

___

John Leicester reported from Paris. Kirsten Grieshaber contributed to this report from Berlin.