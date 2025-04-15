France says prisons are targeted with gunfire and arson over a new anti-drug crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French officials on Tuesday said several prisons have been targeted in incidents including gunfire and arson in what they described as a response to renewed government efforts to fight drug trafficking.

In the most recent incident, an automatic weapon was fired overnight at the prison in the southern port city of Toulon. No one was injured. In other places, cars have been set on fire outside prisons.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X that “attempts have been made to intimidate staff in several prisons." He added that measures against drug trafficking “will massively disrupt the criminal networks.”

French anti-terror prosecutors said they will lead the probe into the incidents, without providing details on possible motives. They said domestic intelligence agency DGSI would be involved.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said on X he has instructed authorities and police to step up security measures to protect prison staff and facilities.

Prison staff union UFAP-UNSA Justice said some staff vehicles have been set on fire outside prisons in Villepinte and Nanterre, in the Paris region, and the southern towns of Aix-en-Provence and Valence. It said an attempted arson attack at a prison-related facility in Marseille was also reported.

Wilfried Fonck, the union's national secretary, said on BFM television that “we see it’s something that is coordinated, organized and that seeks to terrorize prisons’ staff.”

French authorities in recent months decided to step up efforts against drug trafficking, with a focus on cocaine, which the interior minister has described as a “tsunami” flooding the country.

Demand for cocaine has reached an all-time high, with 1.1 million people in France using it at least once in 2023, Retailleau said.

In all, 47 tons of cocaine were seized in 2024, more than double the previous year’s total.