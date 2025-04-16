Canadian election debate advanced by 2 hours to avoid conflict with hockey game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Politics bowed to Canada’s most popular sport on Tuesday, when the French-language leaders’ debate was abruptly rescheduled to minimize a conflict with a Montreal Canadiens hockey game.

Two federal party leaders had called for the Wednesday evening debate to be moved, out of concern that the game could siphon off potential viewers. Five party leaders will debate each other twice this week, once in French and once in English, ahead of a national election set for April 28.

The televised event will now take place two hours earlier than planned, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET in Montreal. The NHL team will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET, in a game that could clinch them a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In a statement, Radio-Canada and the Leaders’ Debates Commission said they were “recognizing Canadians’ passion for hockey.”

“Citizens will be able to catch this crucial moment in the election campaign while also following the decisive periods of the hockey game that could put the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs,” the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet had both called on debate organizers to reschedule the event.

“Hockey is in our blood,” Singh said in a statement. “This scheduling conflict makes the political system look out of touch and is going to have a serious impact on who tunes in to the only French debate of the campaign.”

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Blanchet said he had written to the debates commission.

“Let’s not underestimate the importance of this debate for Quebec democracy, on the one hand,” he told reporters. “Let’s not underestimate the quality of the game, either.”

This isn’t the first time NHL hockey has elbowed its way onto the campaign trail. During the 2011 election, former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe asked for a debate to be postponed due to a Canadiens hockey game, and his request was granted.

Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney also acknowledged the debate's unfortunate timing but didn't call for it to be rescheduled, saying Tuesday that the French-language debate would be a chance “to inform those Canadians who choose to watch the debate instead of the Habs game,” using a nickname for the Canadiens.

Blanchet used the opportunity to take a swipe at Carney, whose French is the weakest of the major party leaders. “Obviously, we all have the impression … that the fewer people listening to the debate, the happier Mr. Carney is,” he said.

The Canadiens could qualify for the playoffs before they even take to the ice on Wednesday unless the Columbus Blue Jackets win without going into overtime Tuesday night.

But if the Blue Jackets win, that will raise the stakes for the Canadiens’ final game of the regular season on Wednesday, which could be their last chance to capture a spot in the NHL playoffs.

If the Canadiens lose in regulation, their fate will depend on the outcome of the Blue Jackets’ game on Thursday.