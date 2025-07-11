Elon Musk's X platform investigated in France for alleged data tampering and fraud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French prosecutors have launched a police investigation into alleged data tampering and fraud involving X, Elon Musk’s social media platform.

The Paris prosecutor's office, in a statement Friday, announced the opening of the investigation, and said that a branch of the French gendarmerie is conducting the inquiry.

The investigation is looking into two alleged offenses “in particular” — organized tampering with the functioning of an automated data processing system, and organized fraudulent extraction of data from an automated data processing system, the statement said.

It didn't give details of the alleged wrongdoing. It said that the investigation is targeting both the platform and people, without naming them or saying what role they might have within X.

The prosecutor's office said that it was acting on information that two people provided in January to its cybercrimes unit. One of them is a member of parliament, and the other is a senior official in a French government institution. It didn't identify them or the institution.

It said the two people alleged the suspected use of X’s algorithm for the “purposes of foreign interference.” It didn't detail the alleged interference or how the algorithm was allegedly used.

The prosecutor’s office said that it decided this week to open the police investigation, after conducting its own "verifications” and having received additional information from French researchers and “various public institutions.”

The Associated Press has emailed X's press office, seeking comment.

___

Kelvin Chan contributed to this report from London.