Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Child among 2 migrants who died attempting to cross English Channel to Britain in small boat

A woman and a child have died on an attempted illicit overnight sea crossing from France to Britain

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 May 2025 10:41 EDT
France Migrant Death
France Migrant Death (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman and a child died on an attempted illicit overnight sea crossing Wednesday from France to Britain.

It brings the number of deaths this week on the risky migration route to at least three, French maritime authorities said. At least 14 people have died so far this year.

French rescue services found the woman and child unconscious aboard a small boat carrying nearly 80 migrants off the Pas de Calais coast of northern France, maritime authorities said in a statement.

A French Navy vessel took aboard 10 other people who asked to be rescued from the boat, it said.

The rest of those aboard the boat then continued into British waters, while the French naval vessel transported those who had been rescued to the French port of Calais, it said.

Earlier this week, one person died and another was reported missing at sea after a boat overloaded with migrants broke apart during another attempted overnight crossing of the English Channel.

The missing person's body has not been found, French maritime authorities said.

More than 12,500 people have crossed the English Channel on small boats so far in 2025, according to U.K. government figures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in