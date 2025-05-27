Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

French artist imprisoned in Azerbaijan due to graffiti is freed after 14 months

Authorities in France say that a French street artist who had been sentenced to three years in jail in Azerbaijan for painting a graffiti in the metro has been pardoned and freed

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 27 May 2025 12:28 EDT
France Azerbaijan Prisoner Freed
France Azerbaijan Prisoner Freed (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A French street artist who had been sentenced to three years in prison in Azerbaijan for painting a graffiti in the metro has been pardoned and freed, French authorities said Tuesday.

Théo Clerc has returned to France following 422 days in detention after he was pardoned by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told lawmakers.

"It is the honor and pride of French diplomacy and its representatives to have worked tirelessly for his release,” Barrot said.

French authorities had complained in September that Clerc was submitted to “discriminatory treatment," because two codefendants who were accused of the same offense but who were not French were only fined.

France previously has advised its citizens against traveling to Azerbaijan because of a lack of legal protections and the risk of “arbitrary detention and unfair sentencing."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in