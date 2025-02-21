Ford recalls 240,000 Explorers, Aviators due to faulty seat belt assembly
Ford is recalling about 240,000 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs due to a problem with seat belt anchors that were improperly secured
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a loose seat belt or seat belt buckle may not properly restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.
Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the defective seat belt assemblies.
The Explorers and Aviators in question are model years 2020 and 2021. The recall includes about 216,000 Explorers and 24,000 Aviators.
Owners of the vehicles in question are expected to be notified by Ford in late March and will be instructed to take their vehicles into a Ford or Lincoln dealer for inspection. If the anchor bolts are found to be improperly secured, the components will be replaced for free.
Owners can contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 with a recall number of 25S09.
They can also contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or go online to nhtsa.gov.