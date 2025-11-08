A car fleeing police slams into a bar in Florida, killing 4 and injuring 11

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A speeding car fleeing police slammed into a crowded bar early Saturday, killing four people and injuring 11 in a historic district of Tampa, Florida, known for its nightlife and tourists.

An air patrol unit with the Tampa Police Department spotted the car driving recklessly on a freeway at about 12:40 a.m. after police said the silver sedan had been seen street racing in another neighborhood, according to a police department statement.

The Florida Highway Patrol caught up with the vehicle and tried to perform a maneuver that involves bumping a rear fender of a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin out, known as a PIT or precision immobilization technique, but it was unsuccessful.

Highway patrol officers “disengaged” as the vehicle sped toward the historic Ybor City district near downtown, Tampa police said. Ultimately the driver lost control of the car and hit more than a dozen people outside the bar, police said.

Three victims died at the scene and a fourth victim died at a hospital. As of Saturday morning, a fifth victim was hospitalized in critical condition, and eight additional victims were being treated at local hospitals but were listed as stable, police said. Two other victims experienced minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. All 15 victims are adults.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement.

Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Silas Sampson, who was booked Saturday and is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Court documents showed Sampson has been charged with four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding with serious bodily injury or death. All are first degree felonies. No attorney was listed for Sampson.

