Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Supreme Court keeps hold on Florida immigration law aimed at people in the US illegally

The Supreme Court has refused to allow Florida to enforce an immigration law making it a crime for people who are living in the U.S. illegally to enter the state

Associated Press
Wednesday 09 July 2025 15:24 EDT
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to allow Florida to enforce an immigration law making it a crime for people who are living in the U.S. illegally to enter the state.

The high court's action will keep the law on hold while a legal challenge continues. The court did not explain its decision and no justice noted a dissent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation into law in February in support of President Donald Trump’s push to crack down on illegal immigration.

Immigrants rights groups filed lawsuits on behalf of two unnamed, Florida-based immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, arguing that immigration is a federal issue beyond the power of the states.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams barred the enforcement of the new law in April. The attorney general’s office then unsuccessfully petitioned the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to override that decision.

The law is similar to a Texas law that also has been blocked by a federal appeals court.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in