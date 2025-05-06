Civil rights lawsuit filed in Florida deputy’s killing of US Airman Roger Fortson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a U.S. airman who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy inside his own home in 2024 filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday over his killing.

The complaint filed in a Pensacola courthouse alleges that Deputy Eddie Duran used excessive and unconstitutional deadly force when he shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson just seconds after the Black 23-year-old opened his apartment door on May 3, 2024. Duran identifies as Hispanic, according to his voter registration.

Fortson’s family is represented by Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who has been involved in a number of cases involving law enforcement killings of Black people, including those of Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Tyre Nichols and George Floyd.

Duran has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

The complaint also details alleged failures by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in training and supervision and claims that staff at the apartment complex where Fortson lived provided misleading information that led to the fatal law enforcement response.

Duran came to Fortson's door in Fort Walton Beach in response to a report of a physical fight inside an apartment. A worker there identified Fortson’s apartment as the location of a loud argument, according to sheriff’s investigators.

Fortson, who was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, was alone at the time, talking with his girlfriend on a FaceTime video call.

Duran’s body camera video showed what happened next.

The deputy pounded at the door repeatedly and yelled, “Sheriff’s office — open the door!” Fortson opened the door with his legally purchased gun in his right hand, pointed to the ground.

The deputy said, “Step back,” then immediately began firing. Fortson fell backward onto the floor. Only then did the deputy yell, “Drop the gun!”

Deputies had never been called to Fortson’s apartment before, 911 records show, but they had been called to a nearby unit 10 times in the previous eight months, including once for a domestic disturbance.

The fatal shooting renewed debate on police killings and race, and occurred against a wider backdrop of increased attention by the military to racial issues in its ranks.

It is highly unusual for Florida law enforcement officers to be charged for an on-duty killing. Convictions in such cases are even rarer.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.