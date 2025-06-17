Florida can't enforce a new immigration law while court challenge continues, judges rule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities can't enforce a new Florida law making it a misdemeanor for people in the U.S. illegally to enter the state while the law is being challenged in court, according to two new rulings.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami on Monday denied a request by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to put on hold her earlier injunction while it is being appealed. The injunction barred law enforcement from enforcing the immigration law, as Williams said it's likely the law will be found unconstitutional.

Williams' decision followed an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling earlier this month denying a similar request from Uthmeier. The appellate judges said the case was far from being resolved.

“But we’re mindful that the burden in this posture is for the Attorney General to make a ‘strong showing’ that he is likely to succeed on the merits. And we do not think he tips the balance in his favor,” the judges wrote, noting Uthmeier's “seemingly defiant posture” regarding Williams' earlier order.

After Williams issued her original order, Uthmeier sent a memo to state and local law enforcement officers telling them to refrain from enforcing the law, even though he disagreed with the injunction. But five days later, he sent a memo saying the judge was legally wrong and that he couldn’t prevent local police officers and deputies from enforcing the law.

Late last month, the district judge held a hearing in Miami to determine if Uthmeier should be held in contempt or sanctioned for not following her order. No decision has been made public yet.

“Again, he may well be right that the district court’s order is impermissibly broad," the appellate judges said of Uthmeier. "But that does not warrant what seems to have been at least a veiled threat not to obey it.”

