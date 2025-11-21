Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Florida eviction turns deadly as a deputy is killed, shooter and two others wounded

A Florida sheriff's deputy has been killed while serving an eviction notice on the state's Atlantic coast

Via AP news wire
Friday 21 November 2025 12:32 EST
Deputy Involved Shooting-Florida
Deputy Involved Shooting-Florida (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2025)

A Florida sheriff's deputy was killed while attempting to serve an eviction notice Friday in a beachside residence on the state's Atlantic coast, the county sheriff said.

Another deputy and a locksmith working for law enforcement were shot, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said at a news conference. The locksmith is in surgery and listed in critical condition, as is the accused shooter, Flowers said.

The 47-year-old deputy who died, Terri Mashkow, was a 25-year-veteran of the sheriff’s office, Flowers said.

The officers went to the house in the Bermuda Club neighborhood near Vero Beach, where a resident of the home was evicting her son, Flowers said. While officers were in the entryway, the son grabbed a firearm and began “indiscriminately firing” at the deputies, the sheriff said.

The other deputy was shot in the shoulder and is recovering, Flowers said.

Vero Beach is more than 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier acknowledged the shooting during a news conference Friday but didn’t provide further information.

“Just wanted to take a couple moments of silence for the officers that were in the line of duty,” Uthmeier said.

