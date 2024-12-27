Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Fire erupts at Bryant Park holiday market in NYC

Fire Department responds to blaze at popular Manhattan attraction Friday morning

Mike Bedigan
in New York
Friday 27 December 2024 13:28 EST
Fire erupts at Bryant Park’s holiday market In New York City

A huge blaze erupted at a famous holiday market in midtown New York City, engulfing several kiosks and setting the roof of an ice-skating rink alight.

Units from the New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to the popular attraction at around 9.30 a.m. on Friday morning following reports of a fire in the Manhattan park next to the citys main library.

Officers found a fire in the kiosk that was approximately 6 feet by 40 feet long, Battalion Chief Joseph Castellano said.

Fire erupted at the holiday market Friday morning
Fire erupted at the holiday market Friday morning (@eugene_mcguire_turd/ Instagram)
Units from the New York Fire Department (FDNY) respond to the popular attraction.
Units from the New York Fire Department (FDNY) respond to the popular attraction. (FDNY)

Video shared on social media showed a large fire in the park and plumes of black smoke visible from several blocks away.

“We had a couple of separate occupancies inside that area. There was fire in there and throughout,” Castellano said. “Units then proceeded to stretch hand lines and extinguished the fire in a short amount of time.”

Photos shared by the FDNY show the aftermath of the destruction caused by the fire in Bryant Park
Photos shared by the FDNY show the aftermath of the destruction caused by the fire in Bryant Park (FDNY)

He added that the fire had caused “slight damage” to an adjacent kiosk and “some heat impingement” on the roof of the ice-skating rink behind the kiosk.

There were no injuries during the incident, the FDNY reported. Images shared online by the department revealed the aftermath of the destruction caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is currently under investigation by FDNY fire marshals.

