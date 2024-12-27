Fire erupts at Bryant Park holiday market in NYC
Fire Department responds to blaze at popular Manhattan attraction Friday morning
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A huge blaze erupted at a famous holiday market in midtown New York City, engulfing several kiosks and setting the roof of an ice-skating rink alight.
Units from the New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to the popular attraction at around 9.30 a.m. on Friday morning following reports of a fire in the Manhattan park next to the citys main library.
Officers found a fire in the kiosk that was approximately 6 feet by 40 feet long, Battalion Chief Joseph Castellano said.
Video shared on social media showed a large fire in the park and plumes of black smoke visible from several blocks away.
“We had a couple of separate occupancies inside that area. There was fire in there and throughout,” Castellano said. “Units then proceeded to stretch hand lines and extinguished the fire in a short amount of time.”
He added that the fire had caused “slight damage” to an adjacent kiosk and “some heat impingement” on the roof of the ice-skating rink behind the kiosk.
There were no injuries during the incident, the FDNY reported. Images shared online by the department revealed the aftermath of the destruction caused by the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown but is currently under investigation by FDNY fire marshals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments