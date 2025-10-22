Tournament featuring Afghanistan women's refugee team moved to Morocco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tournament that included a team of refugee women's soccer players from Afghanistan has been moved to Morocco and shifted to later this week, FIFA confirmed Wednesday.

The tournament, dubbed FIFA Unites: Women’s Series 2025, was originally set for Dubai starting on Thursday, and was to include Chad, Libya and the host United Arab Emirates.

The revised tournament will start Sunday and will include the refugee team, Chad, Tunisia and Libya. FIFA, soccer's global governing body and the organizer of the event, did not give a reason for the move.

In Australia, where many members of the refugee team were based, there were media reports that the players were unable to obtain visas to the UAE.

Afghanistan has not played an official women’s competitive game since 2018, and the return to power of the Taliban regime in 2021 shut down women’s sport. The Afghan soccer federation has obligations under FIFA statutes to avoid discrimination, though it has not been suspended from international soccer.

While the players have fought for official recognition, the FIFA-supported refugee team cannot yet officially represent Afghanistan in World Cup qualifying.

In a statement, FIFA reiterated "its continued commitment to the ongoing implementation of the wider FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football that was approved by the FIFA Council in May 2025, which includes the organization of — and extensive support — being provided to female Afghan players during the selection process and preparation prior to the FIFA Unites Women’s Series 2025.''

FIFA said the refugee players who fled Afghanistan and have settled in other countries have chosen the team name Afghan Women United.

Tunisia is ranked 96th in the world, while Chad and Libya do not yet have a FIFA ranking.

All games at the round-robin tournament will be broadcast live on FIFA's in-house streaming platform.

