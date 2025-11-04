Security threat halts flights at Washington's Ronald Reagan airport, FAA says
The Federal Aviation Authority says it has halted all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport due to a security threat
All flights into and out of one of the United States' busiest runways were halted Tuesday due to a security threat, the Federal Aviation Authority said.
Authorities were investigating a reported bomb threat involving an aircraft at Ronald Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C., area, a law enforcement official said. The aircraft was moved to an isolated area of the airfield in line with security protocols. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation.
All other air traffic was put on hold while passengers from the affected United Airlines flight were taken off a plane and were bussed to the terminal, according to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. A spokesperson for United Airlines referred all questions to the FBI on Tuesday.
The average delay time for departing flights outside of the airport was 51 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, according to the the Federal Aviation Authority. The maximum delay time was over two hours.
Flight delays across the country have been on the rise as the federal government enters the second month of a shutdown, leaving air traffic controllers to work without pay.
____
Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.