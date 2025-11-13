FAA says flight cuts will stay at 6% because more air traffic controllers are coming to work
Flight reductions at 40 major U.S. airports will remain at 6% instead of rising to 10% by the end of the week because more air traffic controllers are coming to work, the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday.
The agencies said the decision follows recommendations from the FAA’s safety team, after a “rapid decline” in controller callouts. The 6% limit will stay in place while officials assess whether the air traffic system can safely return to normal operations, the agencies said.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said safety remains their top priority and that all decisions will be guided by data.
Thousands of flights have been canceled since the restrictions took effect last Friday. The FAA originally planned to ramp up flight cuts from 4% to 10% of flights at the 40 airports.
The flight disruptions were implemented during the government shutdown, the longest in history.