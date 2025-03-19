Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street falls back ahead of Fed rate decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asian shares were mixed Wednesday ahead of a decision on interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices declined.

Japan reported that it logged a trade surplus in February, with exports rising more than 11%. The Japanese central bank opted to keep its benchmark rate unchanged, as expected. The Fed also is expected to hold rates steady.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to 37,900.88 after the central bank decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to keep rates steady.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2% to 24,777.01, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 3,427.76.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 7,836.80. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,634.60.

Much attention will focus Wednesday on forecasts the Fed will publish after its meeting, showing the outlook for interest rates, inflation and the economy. For now, traders on Wall Street are largely expecting the Fed to deliver two or three cuts to rates by the end of 2025.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.1% to 5,614.66 for its latest swerve in a scary ride, where it tumbled by 10% from its record and then rallied for two straight days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 41,581.31, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.7% to 17,504.12.

Tesla was one of the heaviest weights on the market, falling 5.3%. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock has been struggling due to declining sales and worries over anger toward its CEO, Elon Musk, who has been leading efforts to cut spending by the U.S. government. EV rivals, meanwhile, continue to chip away at its business. China’s BYD on Monday announced an ultra-fast charging system that it says is nearly as quick as a gasoline fill-up.

Alphabet sank 2.2% after the owner of Google said it would buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion. It would be the company’s most expensive purchase in its 26-year history, and it could boost the tech giant’s in-house cloud computing amid burgeoning artificial-intelligence growth.

The drop for Big Tech continues a trend that’s taken hold in the market’s recent sell-off: Stocks whose momentum had earlier seemed unstoppable have since dropped sharply following criticism they had simply grown too expensive.

Chief among them have been stocks that zoomed higher in the frenzy around AI technology. Nvidia fell 3.3% as it hosted an event known as “AI Woodstock.” Super Micro Computer, which makes servers, lost 9.6%. Palantir Technologies, which offers an AI platform for customers, sank 4%.

They’ve been among the biggest losers as Wall Street retrenches amid uncertainty about what President Donald Trump’s trade war will do to the economy. Trump’s rat -a- tat announcements on tariffs and other policies have created worries that U.S. households and businesses could hold pull on their spending, which would hurt the economy.

It all makes things more complicated for the Federal Reserve, which is beginning its latest meeting on interest-rate policy and will make its announcement on Wednesday.

Virtually everyone expects the Fed to stand pat. Cutting its main interest rate would make it easier for U.S. businesses and households to borrow, helping to boost the economy. But lower interest rates can also push inflation upward, and U.S. consumers shell-shocked by high prices have already begun bracing for even higher inflation because of tariffs.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $66.65 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 23 cents to $69.89 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 149.42 Japanese yen from 149.25 yen. The euro cost $1.0941, down slightly from $1.0946.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.