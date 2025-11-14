FDA adds strongest warning to Sarepta gene therapy linked to 2 patient deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will add a new warning and other limitations to a gene therapy for Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy that's been linked to two patient deaths.

The infused therapy from Sarepta Therapeutics will carry a boxed warning — the most serious type — alerting doctors and patients to the risk of potentially fatal liver failure with the treatment, the FDA said in a release.

The one-time therapy, Elevidys, has been under FDA scrutiny since the company reported the first of two deaths of teenage boys in March. Following a second death reported in June, the FDA briefly called for halting all shipments of the drug. But the agency quickly reversed course after facing pushback from patient families and libertarian activists close to President Donald Trump.

Elevidys is the first U.S.-approved gene therapy for Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy, a fatal muscle-wasting disease that affects boys and young men.

In addition to the boxed warning, the FDA is also limiting the drug's approved use to patients who are 4 years old and up and can still walk. Previously the FDA had allowed the drug's use in immobile patients, who generally have more advanced disease.

New labeling will also recommend weekly liver function monitoring for the first three months of treatment, as well as other precautionary steps.

Elevidys is Sarepta's best-selling product and recent headwinds against the drug have weighed heavily on the company and its stock. In July, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company announced it would lay off 500 employees.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares rose 7.7% in trading after the FDA announcement, reflecting improved visibility for investors about the company's outlook.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.