FDA unveils drugs to receive expedited review in support of 'national priorities'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the first round of experimental drugs that will receive drastically expedited reviews at the agency, part of an effort to prioritize medicines the Trump administration deems as “supporting U.S. national interests.”

The nine medicines announced by the FDA include potential treatments for vaping addiction, deafness, pancreatic cancer and other conditions.

Several of the drugs would compete with higher-priced drugs already on the U.S. market.

At the White House, President Donald Trump highlighted the injectable infertility drug, Pergoveris, which is currently sold in Europe for patients going through IVF treatments. Trump said FDA approval of the drug in the U.S. would help lower IVF costs for American families, one of his campaign pledges.

Another drugmaker received the specialty review to expand U.S. manufacturing of ketamine, the powerful anesthetic that has grown into a trendy psychedelic treatment.

Under the program announced earlier this year, the FDA will aim to decide whether to approve the drugs in one to two months, an unprecedented pace for the in-depth safety and effectiveness reviews performed by agency scientists.

FDA’s accelerated approval program generally issues decisions in six months for drugs that treat life-threatening diseases. Regular drug reviews take about 10 months.

Since arriving at the agency, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary has suggested the agency could dramatically speed up approvals for certain high-priority drugs, pointing to the truncated process used to authorize the first COVID-19 vaccines under Operation Warp Speed.

Many aspects of the so-called Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program overlap with older FDA programs. But the broad criteria for awarding the vouchers gives Makary and other FDA officials unprecedented discretion in deciding which companies will benefit from the sped-up reviews.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.